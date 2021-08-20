Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Lifted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 9.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.