Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Position Reduced by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Human Investing LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,138,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $15,613,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after buying an additional 237,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 76,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

