Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $141,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 396,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

