Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $108,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 467,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,134,000 after buying an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after buying an additional 155,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after buying an additional 168,870 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 296,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

