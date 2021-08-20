Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 112,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $110,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.