Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

