Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 4.41% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $109,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $29,582,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,792. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $207.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

