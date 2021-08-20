Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) is Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 11.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 1.40% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $85,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTWO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.98. 42,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.