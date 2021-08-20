Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWV stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $137.76. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,006. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

