Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000.

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.53. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,237. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $205.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

