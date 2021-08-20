Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.98% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $396,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock remained flat at $$82.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,592,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,768. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.