Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,136,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.