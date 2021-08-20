Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

VCSH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.56. 2,157,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

