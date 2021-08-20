Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.