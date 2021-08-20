Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

VBK opened at $274.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

