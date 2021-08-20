Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,358 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $715,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

