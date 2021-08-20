Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.31. 335,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,073. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $411.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

