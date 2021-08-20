Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) is One Day In July LLC’s 9th Largest Position

One Day In July LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned about 1.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOV. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,757,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. The stock had a trading volume of 27,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,077. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.32. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $191.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.