Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $386,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,004,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,737,000 after acquiring an additional 326,225 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,391 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

