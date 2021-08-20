Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Human Investing LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Human Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $21,614,000. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.3% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 429,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 702,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. 2,495,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,514. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

