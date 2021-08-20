Vanilla Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212,774.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $23.54 million and $212,774.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $35.68 or 0.00073226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00148378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,945.21 or 1.00441225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00930183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.99 or 0.00710008 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 811,174 coins and its circulating supply is 659,760 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

