Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Cap Achieves $19.77 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $19.77 million and $100,027.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $29.95 or 0.00063528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00059329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00141413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00150428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,008.40 or 0.99705120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.26 or 0.00906228 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00722964 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 811,340 coins and its circulating supply is 659,925 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

