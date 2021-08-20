Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS VTWRF remained flat at $$35.05 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

