Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €0.20 ($0.24). Vapiano shares last traded at €0.19 ($0.22), with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is €0.28.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

