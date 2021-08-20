Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.96. Vaxart shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 22,159 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $437,394. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 50.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,169,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 1,676.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 607,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 573,762 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vaxart by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 493,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

