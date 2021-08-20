Veil Price Reaches $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $507.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.09 or 1.00017652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.40 or 0.00993778 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.08 or 0.00491317 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.18 or 0.00346941 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00076090 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004499 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

