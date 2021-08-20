Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $936.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $936.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $946.00 million and the lowest is $924.60 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.57 on Friday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

