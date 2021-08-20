Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.94.

NYSE:VTR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

