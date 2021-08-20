Venus (XVS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $40.98 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $395.54 million and $40.98 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $37.07 or 0.00075724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,762.53 or 0.99621041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001102 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004496 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,671,572 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

