Verge (XVG) Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $570.61 million and approximately $38.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.77 or 0.00375938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,474,760,142 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.