Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VRTV traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $5,043,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

