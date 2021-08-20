Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 4,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,778. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $586.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

