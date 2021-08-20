Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 32,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 20,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,612,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

