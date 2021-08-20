Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Vertex Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 816,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,077. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

