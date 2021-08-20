Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $13.78

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.78, but opened at $14.28. Viant Technology shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on DSP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

