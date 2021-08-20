Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

VITFF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

