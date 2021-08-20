Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,699,600 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.
VITFF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.50.
About Victoria Gold
