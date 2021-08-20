Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

In other news, Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total value of C$1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,602,820.01.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.