Vid (VI) Price Tops $0.0267

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Vid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $667,921.35 and $30.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vid Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 24,972,282 coins. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

