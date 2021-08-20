View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 15.2%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s share price shot up 15.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.16. 39,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,320,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

VIEW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get View alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in View in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $8,140,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.