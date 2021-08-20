Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. to Issue — Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 260,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,298. The stock has a market cap of $766.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VINP shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

