Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. to Issue — Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 260,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,298. The stock has a market cap of $766.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.37 and a quick ratio of 15.37.
Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on VINP shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
