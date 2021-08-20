Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

VIPS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 633,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,990,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vipshop by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

