Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,706 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

