Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.96% of Vir Biotechnology worth $182,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 158,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Shares of VIR opened at $45.13 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $4,789,161. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.