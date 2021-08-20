Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Virtu Financial posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

VIRT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,604,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

