Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

NYSE V traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.28. 273,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,304. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.69. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $450.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

