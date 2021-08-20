Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 86,180 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Visa worth $849,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.36. 5,430,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,111. The company has a market cap of $450.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

