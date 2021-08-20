Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Gold by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

