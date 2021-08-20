Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.38. 6,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

