Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 121.82 ($1.59). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 121.22 ($1.58), with a volume of 58,748,927 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 404.07.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

