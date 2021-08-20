Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

VLPNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

