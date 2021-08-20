Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.
VLPNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th.
OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $8.80 on Friday. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
